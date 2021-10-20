North East to be developed as India's Bio-economic hub, says Union Minister Jitendra Singh

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said that Northeast is to be developed as India's Bio-Economic Hub.

The Minister said, "The Eastern Himalayan Region is one of the mega-biodiversity rich zones and is among the 34 biodiversity Hotspots of the world. There is a need to put these invaluable genetic resources to use for the economic growth of the region in particular and to the nation in general, through biotechnological interventions."



According to a press statement from the Ministry of Science & Technology, he was speaking after a visit to the Institute of Bio-resources and Sustainable Development (IBSD), Imphal.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, "Due to consistent and renewed focus of Modi government, India will be recognized as a Global Bio-manufacturing Hub by 2025 and will figure among the top 5 countries of the world."

He said, "India's Bio-Economy is on its way to achieving a 150-billion-dollar target from the current 70 billion-dollar by 2025 and will contribute effectively to the Prime Minister's vision of a 5 trillion-dollar economy by 2024-2025." (ANI)

