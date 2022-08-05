North Eastern Space Applications Centre to execute 110 projects in region by 2024

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], August 4 (ANI): Union Minister of State Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Thursday said that North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC), Shillong will execute 110 projects in eight North Eastern States by 2024.

In a statement laid on the table of the Rajya Sabha, Dr Jitendra Singh said, "NESAC has coordinated the preparation of Plan of Actions (PoA) by the Nodal Departments of the eight States. These projects are in the domains of Agriculture, Water Resources, Forestry & Ecology, Planning and Development, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Remote Sensing and Disaster Management Support, with joint funding from the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MoDONER), Department of Space (DoS) and State Governments.



NESAC has developed and achieved various major milestones for the North Eastern Region including implementation of the North Eastern Spatial Data Repository (NeSDR), identification of potential areas for development of sericulture and horticulture, remote sensing based forest working plans & river atlas, a geospatial system for monitoring MoDONER sponsored projects and survey of Record of Forest Rights (RoFR), Flood Early Warning System (FLEWS) for Assam, training & capacity building, including for professionals from BIMSTEC region and satellite imaging-based inputs to support the settling of border disputes between North Eastern States undertaken as per the suggestion of MHA.

North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC), Shillong was established in 2000, jointly with North Eastern Council (NEC).

NESAC is as an autonomous institution under the Department of Space (DOS) to provide space technology inputs and services for the development of the North Eastern Region. NESAC is engaged in executing remote sensing application projects for natural resources management & infrastructure development, satellite communication-based applications in education; health & disaster management support, and training & capacity building in space technology & applications. (ANI)

