North-Eastern states have lower COVID-19 cases compared to rest of country, says Centre

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): The Central government said that the North-eastern states have a lower number of COVID-19 positive cases as compared to the rest of the country.

According to the central government, there are 3,731 active cases in the northeast, while 5,715 patients have recovered so far.

In addition, the death rate continues to be low in the northeast, with no deaths reported so far in Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Sikkim.

"The North-eastern states have a lower number of COVID-19 cases compared to the country- active cases are 3731, recoveries are 5715. The death rate continues to be low, with no deaths in Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim," said the government.

With the highest single-day spike of 17,296 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 4,90,401 on Friday, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The country also saw 407 deaths in the last 24 hours, which pushed the death toll to 15,301. The total number of cases includes 1,89,463 active cases, 2,85,637cured/discharged/migrated cases, as per the MoHFW. (ANI)

