North Goa and South Goa likely to receive rainfall today: IMD

New Delhi (ANI): The India Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted that isolated places over north Goa and south Goa are likely to receive heavy rainfall today.

Not only that, the weather forecast agency further predicted that the region may also witness lightning, gusty winds along with rain.

Tomorrow also, the rain is likely to batter isolated places over north Goa and south Goa districts of the state.

The organisation has advised fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next five days. (ANI)

