North India likely to witness cold wave, temperature to dip further this weekend

New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): Delhi-NCR is likely to witness dense fog for the next two to three days while Punjab, Haryana, and North Rajasthan may expect a decrease in temperature by 1-2 degrees alongwith cold wave conditions, Dr Kuldeep Srivastava, Head of Regional Weather Forecasting Centre said on Thursday.

"If we talk about the weather in Delhi, then a thick blanket of fog is seen in the morning hours and visibility is dropped by around 100 meters. In the Palam observatory, today morning the visibility was till 100 meters, and later around 8 in the morning there is an improvement," Dr Kuldeep Srivastava said.

"In the next two days, there are chances of having dense fog in Delhi-NCR and the visibility will be around 100 meters. The temperature will remain between 6-7 degrees for the next 2-3 days," Srivastava added.



The lowest temperature for today was recorded at 4.6 degrees in Rajasthan's Bikaner, he said.

"We have fixed criteria for the formation of fog. A layer, availability of moisture along with less wind speed are the criterion. From Punjab up to Bihar and till Gigantic West Bengal and Northern parts of Rajasthan, the wind speed in the morning hours is less which is 2-3 km per hour along with sufficient availability of moisture, and during the day time, we have a clear sky," he told ANI.

"There is no cold wave condition as of now in the plains, but in the coming few days from December 24 or December 25, we are expecting a decrease in temperature by 1-2 degrees in Punjab, Haryana, and North Rajasthan. So in a few places, cold waves will be felt. You can see currently we are feeling severe cold days. On a severely cold day, you can see the day's maximum temperature stays 4.5 degrees less than the normal temperature. This situation will remain for the next 2 days in Punjab, Haryana, North West UP, and North Rajasthan. Now you can say that winter has started," he further added. (ANI)

