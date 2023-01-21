North India likely to witness rainfall next week, predicts IMD

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): India Meteorological Department (ANI) on Saturday predicted rainfall in North India for the upcoming week.

Dr. Soma Sen Roy, IMD Scientist said, "Amid the upcoming western disturbance, intense weather conditions are likely to be seen over the North Indian region. Correspondingly, we are expecting cold weather, especially over the western Himalayan region."

"The cold weather will start from January 23. It will start affecting the adjoining planes by January 24 and will continue till January 25. Cloudy skies, light drizzles, rains are expected in the plains and heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh Uttarakhand is expected around 24th and 25th," she added.



"There is a prediction that from January 24 evening, we are expecting cloud cover to increase and there may be light rain and drizzle from January 24 evening to January 26 morning. Correspondingly, the area will be covered with cloud. However, thunderstorms are not predicted but drizzling may happen," Roy added.

Adding to the temperature trend in North India, the IMD scientist said, "If you see the present trend, we've observed dip in minimum temperatures over North India as compared to yesterday."

"No significant change is expected in the next five right now. However, towards the latter part of the week, we expect minimum temperatures to rise slightly and maximum temperatures to fall slightly because of the increase in the cloud cover," Roy further said.

The national capital witnessed mist on Saturday morning with Maximum and Minimum temperatures recorded at 23 degrees and 10 degrees Celsius according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). (ANI)

