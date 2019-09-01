India Meteorological Department (IMD)
India Meteorological Department (IMD)

North, South Goa likely to receive rainfall in next 3 hours

ANI | Updated: Sep 01, 2019 09:01 IST

Panaji (Goa) [India], Sep 1 (ANI): North Goa and South Goa districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall in the next three hours, the Goa centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated on Sunday.
The weather forecasting agency predicted that rain will be accompanied by winds of speed reaching up to 15-20 knots.
"Moderate rain and thundershower with isolated heavy likely to effect at some places over North Goa, South Goa, Ahmadnagar, Kolhapur, Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban, Nashik, Palghar, Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sangli, Satara, Sindhudurg, Solapur and Thane districts during next 8-10 hours," according to another agency, Skymet. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 09:23 IST

NASA, whole world will be watching landing of India's...

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Former NASA astronaut Donald A Thomas has said that when India's ambitious lunar mission Chandrayaan 2 will land on the surface of the moon then everyone at America's space agency and people around the world would be watching it.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 09:03 IST

IMD issues heavy rainfall forecast for Odisha, K'taka

New Delhi [India], Sept 1 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that isolated pockets over Odisha and Coastal Karnataka are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 07:29 IST

Nalanda: Doctors go on strike after JDU MLA misbehaves with...

Nalanda (Bihar) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Doctors at the Sadar Hospital have gone on a strike accusing Janata Dal (United) MLA from Asthawan constituency, Jitendra Kumar, of threatening them over the postmortem of his party worker's body.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 07:26 IST

Aurangabad: Shiv Sena leader meets family of deceased Mumbai rape victim

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe on Saturday visited the government hospital here to meet the kin of the 19-year-old girl who died after she was gang-raped over a month ago in Mumbai on her birthday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 07:24 IST

Want NRC exercise in Mumbai to drive out illegal Bangladeshis:...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Shiv Sena MP, Arvind Sawant, lauded the government's decision to conduct the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise in Assam and demanded implementation of the same in "Mumbai" as well.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 07:06 IST

Firozabad: Patient administered stitches under cell phone...

Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 1: In a shocking incident, medical staff at the District Combined Hospital in Shikohabad here administered stitches to a road accident victim under a cell phone's flashlight due to unavailability of electricity.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 06:17 IST

Tibetans hold protest in Dharamshala in solidarity with Hong Kong

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Sep 1 (ANI): Members of the Tibetan Women's Association on Saturday held a peaceful protest in Dharamshala to express solidarity with the pro-democracy protestors in Hong Kong.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 06:16 IST

Won Amethi because I did not treat people as vote bank: Smriti Irani

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Union Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani, said that her win from Amethi became possible because she did not treat the citizens as her vote bank.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 06:15 IST

Mortars recovered from village in Agra district

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): The discovery of two mortars in Mandi Gud village, which comes under the Fatehpur Sikri police station, created panic in the area on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 06:13 IST

Class 9 student from Mahasamund to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing...

Mahasamund (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Srijal Chandrakar, a class 9 student of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Mahasamund, has made her state proud as she is among the 60 students selected from all over the country who, after having won a space quiz, will get an opportunity to watch the landing of Ch

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 04:22 IST

Indigenously designed offshore patrol vessel launched in Ennore

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): A Coast Guard Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) Yard-45005 was launched at L&T Shipyard here at Kattupalli, in Ennore, on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 03:53 IST

Samba railway station to be equipped with first freight terminal in J-K

Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): The railway station in Samba will be equipped with a freight terminal in the coming days, which will make it the first station of its kind in Jammu and Kashmir, according to the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) J-K.

Read More
iocl