North Western Railway issues QR Code at 12 stations, passengers to get unreserved tickets on mobile

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): In a move to ease out the reservation process, the North Western Railway on Thursday has come up with the introduction of QR Codes for 12 stations to get unreserved tickets easily on mobile.

The facility aims to provide convenience to the passengers looking for last-minute bookings.

Passengers can easily obtain paperless unreserved mobile tickets at 12 important stations namely, Jaipur, Ajmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Abu Road, Udaipur City, Durgapura, Alwar, Rewari, Sanganer, Lalgarh and Gandhinagar Jaipur in the first phase.

North Western Railway, Chief Public Relations Officer, Abhay Sharma said, "Passengers can get their tickets with ease after scanning the QR code issued at the mentioned stations by using UTS app on mobile."

Earlier, the paperless unreserved ticket could only be booked when the passenger was 30 to 50 meters away from the railway track. Now, this facility would enable the passengers to scan the QR code provided at the station itself.

"By the means of this facility, the passengers would get access to an easy interface, using which the paperless unreserved ticket would be made available on the mobile phone itself. This would facilitate both the passenger's time as well as paper, resulting in enhanced environment protection", the statement read.

To book a ticket through the said method, the user is required to download the UTS application from the play store and complete the 'registration' and 'login' process.

Following the login, the user is required to select the QR booking in the book ticket menu and scan the QR code, provided at the station premises.

Selection of the destination and other required fields would result in the completion of the booking process. (ANI)

