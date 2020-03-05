Northeast cultural exchange programme held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 5 (ANI): A North East cultural exchange programme was held in Hyderabad on Thursday showcasing cultural diversity and rich traditions of eight states.

Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, a department under the Central government organised this programme in collaboration with the Sports Ministry.

"I think this type of programs are necessary to inculcate the spirit of nationalism and oneness among the students and youth. In such way the people of North-East and people of rest of the nation should feel that they belong to one nation," BJP leader Ramchander Rao told ANI.

The leader also emphasised on the importance of the preservation of the cultural identity of North-East.

People from different north-eastern states participated in the program.

"We are a team of 32 members. In this program apart from Tripura, people of other eight states of North-East region have also participated. We will showcase our culture through dance, singing," Akhilata, a participant from Tripura told ANI. (ANI)

