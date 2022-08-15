Northeast Delhi violence: Court convicts accused after he pleads guilty of charges of rioting

New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): A Delhi court has convicted an accused after he pleaded guilty to rioting and other charges in a case related to the northeast Delhi riots in 2020. The case is connected with rioting in the area of Gokulpuri police station.

He was the first accused who was convicted in the Delhi riots cases.

He was convicted on December 6, 2021, for the offence of setting on fire the house of 73-year-old woman Manori. He was sentenced to 5 years in jail on January 20, 2022.

Chief Metropolitan magistrate Shirish Agarwal of Karkardooma Court convicted Dinesh Yadav alias Michael for offences related to rioting and other sections after he pleaded guilty to the charges levelled against him.



The court has now scheduled the case for sentence argument on September 15, 2022.

The court has also ordered Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) RCS Bhadoria to file an affidavit detailing the expenses incurred during the case's prosecution within 10 days.

The court has ordered the convict to file an affidavit outlining his income and ability to pay fines. This affidavit would be sent to the DLSA for a summary inquiry to assess the victim's loss and the convict's ability to pay the fine.

The DLSA will file the victim impact report with the recommendation to this court within 30 days, according to the court order dated August 8, 2022. The court has also ordered the probationary officer to submit his report by the next scheduled hearing date.

This case is connected with the offence related to violation of government orders, rioting, unlawful assembly and mischief to cause damage to property in the Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi during the riots of February 2020. (ANI)

