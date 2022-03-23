Northeast Delhi violence: Court defers order on bail plea of Sharjeel Imam

New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Tuesday deferred the order on bail plea moved by Sharjeel Imam in a larger conspiracy case related to the North East Delhi riots of February 2020. However, the court dismissed the bail plea of another accused Mohammad Saleem Khan.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat deferred the order on bail plea of Sharjeel Imam till 26 March.

On the other hand, the court dismissed the bail plea of Saleem Khan after considering the contentions of the Prosecution and defense Counsels.

Advocate Tanveer Ahmed Mir, counsel for Sharjeel Imam had argued that there can not be an endless or perpetual conspiracy and post his arrest in January 2020, the accused had no role in the violence that broke out in some parts of Delhi in February 2020.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad had argued that merely because Imam was removed from the team in event of his arrest in case FIR No. 22/2020, doesn't mean that the entire conspiracy is abandoned.



He had finally said when there are instances that demonstrate his involvement in a larger conspiracy, it can't be claimed that merely because he was charged in case FIR No. 22/2020, he can not be charged in case FIR No. 59. This FIR deals with larger conspiracy.

Amit Prasad had argued that Sharjeel was part of a larger conspiracy. We saw his role right from December 2019 in the constitution of MSJ.

Prasad argued that on 17 December 2019 Sharjeel participate at Jantar Mantar event. Prior to that, there was no whisper of chakka jam in any of the messages or documents that have surfaced in the chat in MSJ between Imam and Warsi of SOJ.

SPP had further submitted that Sharjeel's participation was there in the meeting of Jangpura. He was part of the CAB team. On 9 December his participation was there in MSJ. On 11 December, he visited Aligarh Muslim University ( AMU) as per the chat with four members of MSJ and on the direction of Nadeem Khan.

Amit Prasad had also submitted there was a chat on 11 December where Sharjeel Categorically said, "There is no need to do over secularisation of movement. On 13 December he made a speech at Jamia.

Prasad said that on 14 December his participation was in Jamia. There was a discussion on a joint plan of chakka jam and roadblock. On the next day, there was a meeting at Dhaba in JNU to decide a further plan of action and decision to rope in PFI and other organisations. He visited Jamia and thereafter rioting at Sarai Julena took place where 10 police personnel were injured, 3 buses were burnt.

SPP further argued that on 15 January chat showed that Sharjeel went to the Khureji protest site and addressed the gathering. Therefore his participation continues. (ANI)

