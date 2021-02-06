Northeast Delhi violence: HC prepones bail hearing accused Asif Iqbal Tanha

New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday preponed the hearing on bail plea of Jamia student and northeast Delhi violence accused Asif Iqbal Tanha.

Earlier, the hearing was fixed on March 12.

A division bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Anup J Bhambani allowed the application filed by Tanha and preponed the matter for hearing on February 25.

Earlier, the Court had asked the Delhi Police to file a reply on Tanha's plea challenging a trial court order which dismissed his bail plea.

While dismissing Tanha's bail plea, the trial court had observed that the accused was closely connected with other co-accused and played a very active role in the entire conspiracy of organising the so-called protest at the protest sites which resulted in riots, killing numerous people besides injuries and destruction of property.



Earlier, Tanha had challenged an order of the trial court dated October 26, 2020, by which his bail application was dismissed on the ground that he allegedly played an active role in the entire conspiracy.

The trial court also noted that there were reasonable grounds for believing that the allegations against him were prima facie true.

The trial court, in its order, had said that since there were reasonable grounds for believing that the accusation against Tanha was prima facie true, hence, the embargo created by Section 43D of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) applied for grant of bail to the accused and the bail application was dismissed.

Tanha, a student at Jamia Milia Islamia, is facing criminal proceedings under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for his alleged involvement in the northeast Delhi violence, which took place in February 2020 leading to the deaths of at least 53 people.

As of now, over 250 charge sheets have been filed in the violence-related cases in which 1,153 accused have been charge-sheeted. (ANI)

