Northeast economic corridor aims at improving trade with Southeast Asia, says G Kishan Reddy

New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday held a meeting to discuss various developmental projects and North East Economic Corridor and said that the main aim includes economic development of the region and improvement of its trade with South East Asia.

In his address, Reddy said that the ministry will support the implementation of the ambitious projects of the Northeast economic corridor.



"I congratulate Asian Development Bank (ADB) for the excellent study on the Northeast economic corridor. DoNER (Development of North Eastern Region) Ministry will fully support the implementation of the ambitious projects of the Northeast economic corridor. Our aim is the economic development of the Northeast region and also the improvement of its trade with Southeast Asia.

The Minister proposed that the Secretary of the DoNER ministry will work on creating an "inter-ministerial" task force with the involvement of other ministries.



"I propose that Secretary, DoNER will work on creating an inter-ministerial task-force involving finance, Ministry of transport, Ministry of road transport, agriculture, railways, civil aviation, waterways and also urban development authority and tourism, MEA and all the eight states of the northeastern region to provide all necessary coordination to the ADB and work in close partnership with the ADB to ensure timely implementation of this northeast economic corridor," he said.

Reddy further suggested that ADB could focus on the "capacity building of non-governmental sector" and that he looked forward to their partnership in funding and execution to deliver the expected results in the region.

"I would also suggest that ADB may also focus on capacity building of non-governmental sector, the revival of historical trade travel routes of Northeast with Southeast Asia. I have also taken note that Rs 730 crore investment suffer agro-horticulture infrastructure in Northeast region and about Rs 1500 crores for tourism infrastructure. I look forward to ADB partnership in funding as well as the careful execution to deliver the expected results in the Northeast region," he said.

The Minister assured of all support to the team of ADB and said that there would be monthly review meetings on the matter.

"The team of ADB can always reach me for any support that is required in consultation with mine and other ministries, and also at the level of the cabinet, secretariat and PMO also. I look forward to setting up inter-ministerial teamwork soon and monthly review meetings on the economic corridor," Reddy said. (ANI)

