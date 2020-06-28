Northeast India likely to receive widespread rainfall in next 4-5 days: IMD

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Northeast India is likely to receive widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rains over the region in next four to five days as the eastern end of monsoon trough continues to run along the foothills of Himalayas with the convergence of strong southerly/south-westerly winds from Bay of Bengal over the northeast and adjoining east India, said India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"Eastern end of monsoon trough continues to run along the foothills of Himalayas with convergence of strong southerly/south-westerly winds from Bay of Bengal over the northeast and adjoining east India. It is most likely to cause widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over northeast India during the next four to five days. Extremely heavy falls also most likely over Assam and Meghalaya during next 24 hours," said IMD

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity over East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next five days. Isolated heavy to very heavy falls also very likely over the above areas during the next two days and heavy falls subsequent three days, according to IMD.

"Fairly widespread rainfall very likely over central India during the next five days. Isolated heavy falls also very likely over Madhya Pradesh during the next five days, over Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha on 29th and 30th June 2020," said IMD.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls very likely along the west coast during next five days.

Subdued rainfall activity over Western Himalayan Region and adjoining northwest India very likely to continue during next three to four days, according to IMD.

Meanwhile, IMD senior scientist Naresh Kumar said, "Bihar and northeastern states will receive heavy rainfall activity in the coming two days. There will be no heavy rainfall in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi NCR in the coming five days. Central India is likely to receive moderate rainfall in coming days."

"Presently the monsoon trough condition is close to foothills of Himalayas and we are expecting it should continue for the next four to five days. The heavy spell is likely to continue over this region again for five days specifically if we talk about Bihar we are expecting isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall up to 12 centimetre likely to continue next two days and there after it will decrease. About East...there also we are expecting isolated heavy rainfall the next three to four days," he added.

Speaking about Delhi-NCR and Northwest India the senior scientist said that monsoon trough is close to foothills of Himalayas and is likely to continue the same position for the next four to five days. Thereafter it may slowly shift towards the south and after five days we may expect a slight increase in the rainfall activity over this region.

"In the central part of the country, we are experiencing fairly widespread rainfall activity over this region. More than 60 per cent station is receiving rainfall and we are also experiencing isolated heavy rainfall, six to seven-centimetre rainfall over Madhya Pradesh and adjoining area that will continue for the next four to five days," he added. (ANI)

