Northeast region via Tripura becoming gateway for international trade: PM Modi in Agartala

Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 18 (ANI): Emphasizing on infrastructure development by the government in the Northeast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on a visit to Agartala on Sunday, said the Northeast region through Tripura is becoming a gateway for international trade.

PM laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various development projects worth over Rs 4,350 crore in Agartala. The projects include the launch of Grih Pravesh programme for beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban and Rural, connectivity projects for the widening of the Agartala bypass (Khayerpur - Amtali) NH-08, laying the foundation stones for 32 roads of more than 230 kilometres in length under PMGSY III and improvement projects of 112 roads covering a distance of over 540 kilometres.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the State Institute of Hotel Management at Anandnagar and Agartala Government Dental College.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi acknowledged the commendable work carried out in the state regarding cleanliness campaigns for the past 5 years and remarked that it is the people of Tripura who have turned it into a public movement. As a result, Tripura has come out as the cleanest state in India when it comes to small states area-wise.

"With the blessing of Maa Tripura Sundari, the development journey of Tripura is witnessing new heights," he said.

The Prime Minister congratulated the people of Tripura for today's projects related to connectivity, skill development and schemes related to the household of the poor.

"Tripura is getting its first dental college today," the Prime Minister remarked as he said that the youth of Tripura will now have the opportunity to become doctors without having to leave the state.

He further said Tripura is one of the leading states when it comes to building houses for the poor.

Recalling the meeting of the North Eastern Council that the Prime Minister attended earlier in the day, he gave insights on the discussions of the road map of the development of the future for all Northeastern states including Tripura. He informed about the 'Asht Aadhar' or eight key points for the development of 'Asht Lakshmi' or the eight Northeastern states.

Highlighting the double-engine government of Tripura, the Prime Minister said that constant efforts are being made to pace up development initiatives in the state.

PM pointed out that before the double-engine government, the Northeastern states were talked about only during times of election and acts of violence.

"Today, Tripura is being discussed for cleanliness, infrastructural development and providing houses to the poor," he remarked.

He further added that the central government is spending thousands of crores of rupees for infrastructure development and the state government is making it possible by showing the results on the ground.

"In the last 5 years, many villages of Tripura got road connectivity and fast-paced work is already underway to connect all villages of Tripura by roads," he said. The Prime Minister added that the projects whose foundation stones are laid today will further strengthen the road network of the state, ease the traffic in the capital and make life easier.

"The Northeast region via Tripura is becoming a gateway for international trade," PM Modi remarked as he informed about the new avenues that will open up with the Agartala-Akhaura railway line and the India-Thailand-Myanmar highway infrastructure.



He further added that connectivity has got a boost with the construction of the international terminal at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala. As a result, Tripura is developing as an important logistics hub of the Northeast.

The Prime Minister credited the efforts of the government to make internet connectivity available in Tripura which is extremely useful for the youth of today. "It is due to the efforts of the double-engine government of Tripura that many panchayats are now connected with optical fiber," he added.

Throwing light on the efforts of the double-engine government to strengthen social infrastructure, the Prime Minister gave the example of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme under which over 7,000 health and wellness centres have been approved in the villages of the Northeast.

"Around a thousand such centres are being set up right here in Tripura. Similarly, under the Ayushman Bharat-PM Jay scheme, thousands of poor people of Tripura have got the facility of free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh," he said adding, "Be it toilets, electricity or gas connections, such extensive work has been carried out for the first time."

He further added that the double-engine government is working at a fast pace to bring piped gas at cheaper prices and deliver piped water to every household. The Prime Minister informed that 4 lakh new families of Tripura have been connected with piped water facilities in just three years.

Modi said the Pradhan Mantri Matri Vandana Yojana has benefited more than 1 lakh pregnant women of Tripura, under which thousands of rupees have been directly deposited in the bank account of every mother for nutritious food. He further added that as a result, more and more deliveries are taking place in hospitals today and saving the lives of both mother and child.

Prime Minister informed that the government has released a special package of hundreds of crores for the employment of women. He also praised the efforts of the state government and said, "The number of women self-help groups in Tripura has increased 9 times after the double engine government."

"For decades, Tripura has been ruled by parties whose ideology has lost importance and who practice politics of opportunism", the Prime Minister remarked as he lamented how Tripura had been deprived of development. He further added that it was the poor, the youth, the farmers and the women who were most affected by this. "This type of ideology, this type of mentality cannot benefit the public. They only know how to spread negativity and do not have any positive agenda", he said. He further added that it is the double-engine government which has the resolve as well as a positive path for achievement.

Reflecting on the great harm caused to our tribal societies due to the politics of power, the Prime Minister lamented the lack of development in the tribal society and tribal areas. "BJP has changed these politics and that is why it has become the first choice of tribal society", the Prime Minister said as he recalled the recent Gujarat elections and credited the contributions of the tribal society towards BJP's massive victory even after 27 years. "The BJP has won 24 of the 27 seats reserved for tribals", he added.

"The budget for the tribal community which was Rs 21,000 crore, is Rs 88,000 crore today," he remarked.

Prime Minister informed that the scholarship of tribal students has also been more than doubled.

He also said that earlier governments used to give minimum support price (MSP) only on 8-10 forest products whereas the BJP government is giving MSP on 90 forest products. "Today, there are more than 50,000 Van Dhan Kendras in tribal areas which are providing employment to about 9 lakh tribals, most of whom are women," he added.

The Prime Minister also pointed out that it is the BJP government which understood what pride means for the tribals, and hence, started celebrating the birth anniversary of Lord Birsa Munda on November 15 as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas across the country.

The Prime Minister said that 10 Tribal Freedom Fighter Museums are being set up across the country and in Tripura. He further added that the Tripura government is also making constant efforts to promote tribal contribution and culture and highlighted the privilege of awarding Padma Samman to the personalities who have taken forward the tribal art and culture of Tripura.

PM reiterated the endeavour of the double-engine government to create better opportunities for small farmers and entrepreneurs of Tripura. "Efforts are being made to make the local here global," he said.

Modi highlighted as he gave the example of the pineapple from Tripura reaching abroad. "Not only this, hundreds of metric tonnes of other fruits and vegetables have also been exported from here to Bangladesh, Germany and Dubai," he said. As a result, the farmers are getting higher prices for their produce. He further added that lakhs of farmers from Tripura have received more than Rs 500 crore so far from PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. He also highlighted the Agar-wood industry in Tripura and said that it will become a source of new opportunities and income for the youth of Tripura. (ANI)

