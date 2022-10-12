Northeastern States to play significant role in making India USD 5 trillion economy by 2025: President Murmu

Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 12 (ANI): Asserting that India has become the 5th largest economy in the world, President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said that the North Eastern Region will play an important role in making India a five trillion dollar economy by 2025.

The President said that there is immense potential for development in the North-Eastern Region.

"Today, development of the Region is getting a new impetus with various new projects of highways, railways, airways and waterways. The North Eastern Region, including Tripura, will play an important role in making India a five trillion dollar economy by 2025. She expressed confidence that the aspirations, innovation and entrepreneurship of the talented and hardworking people, especially the youth of Tripura, will play an important role in achieving this goal," President said while inaugurating Tripura State Judicial Academy, President's Secretariat release said.

She also laid the foundation stone for Tripura National Law University at Narsingarh, Agartala today.

The President virtually inaugurated an MLA Hostel at Capital Complex, Agartala and laid foundation stones for Maharaja Birendra Kishore Manikya Museum & Cultural Centre; IIIT-Agartala; and various projects of Government of Tripura related to roads, schools and hostels for students from Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhawan, Agartala.

Addressing the gathering at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhawan, the President said that projects inaugurated "will not only strengthen the connectivity, education, judiciary and legislature in Tripura, but also boost the rich culture of the state."

According to an official statement,President said that over the past three decades, NLUs have played a significant role in the field of law education. Today with the growth of the economy, the legal profession has also expanded in many dimensions. She expressed hope that NLU Tripura will emerge as a major centre of legal education, not only in the Northeast, but across the country.

The President said that the youth of India have made a unique identity in the field of Information Technology, all over the world. She was confident that the permanent campus of Indian Institute of Information Technology, Agartala will set new benchmarks in the field of Information Technology.

Speaking at the event, President added that said that a holistic education system is essential for the development of the nation and progress of our youth. Along with higher education, we should give more emphasis on primary education. She was happy to note that the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, in association with the State Government of Tripura, has launched 'Vidya-Jyoti Mission 100' under which 100 existing higher secondary schools will be converted into quality education institutions with state-of-the-art facilities, it added.

(ANI)