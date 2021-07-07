Northern Army Commander flies over 'Batra top' to pay homage to Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 7 (ANI): To commemorate the sacrifice of Captain Vikram Batra, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen YK Joshi on Wednesday flew over 'Batra top' in Sukhoi 30MKI.

Captain Batra, who had on July 7, 1999, was killed in action while capturing Pt 4875, a mountain top, along the Line of Control (LoC), which has been named after him, who has been awarded the Paramveer Chakra (PVC).

The young and brave officer who had caught the fancy of the nation and become the icon of Indian Army Officer spirit by his success signal during the capture of Pt 5140 "Dil Maange More."





#IndiaSalutesKargilHeroes On 7th July Capt Vikram Batra @SherShah led the capture of Pt 4875 & made supreme sacrifice. To commemorate his Balidan Diwas, #LtGenYKJoshi, #ArmyCdrNC, the then CO flew over Batra Top in Sukhoi 30 MKI & paid rich tributes to his Kargil War comrade," Northern Command said in a tweet and shared images of the sortie.

Captain Batra continues to motivate the present generation of officers and would continue to do so till eternity, the Army said in a release.





"It is most befitting that his gallant action is commemorated by his then Commanding Officer of 13th battalion of the 'JAKRIF' Regiment of the Indian Army whose contribution to the war effort was recognised by the award of Vir Chakra for exceptional leadership in face of the adversary," the release stated. (ANI)

