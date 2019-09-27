Northern Army Commander inaugurates North Tech Symposium 2019 in Udhampur in J-K

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh on Friday inaugurated North Tech Symposium 2019 organised in Udhampur.

The event based on the theme, 'empowering northern theatre with contemporary technologies to meet dynamic operational challenges' had active participation from nearly 100 Indian defence companies including MSMEs, DRDO, DPSU, simulator development division.'

Speaking to ANI, Major Gurdeep Kaur Head of Defence Ador company said, "We bring here our technology. Ador company is based in Pune and our technology partner is CRON System which is based in New Delhi."

"We provide solutions for perimeter security. We provide technology that tells whether someone is trying to intrude a perimeter. It tells about intrusion in advance. Our system is already deployed at the Line of Control (LoC)," she said.

Joginder Rana from Star Aerospace Industries said, "We have exhibited modified AK 47 weapon which has the capability to work efficiently at night. We have also placed a suppressor in the front that reduces sound during firing. It is easy to grip and carry."

Chetan Akash CEO Advanced System Company said, "We participated in the last year's event also. Our product is aerostat system which could be used as a drone for surveillance and communication purposes."

"It makes use of Helium balloon and cameras are placed for monitoring. Its advantage is that it can carry weights up to 50 kg with it," he said. (ANI)

