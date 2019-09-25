Northern Army Commander interacts with J-K students

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh on Tuesday interacted with the students in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district and urged them to work hard towards nation building.

Speaking to the students, from the Doda district, Singh said, "We would like to see you all prosper in life, work hard, be responsible citizens and contribute towards nation building."

The Lieutenant General also thanked the students on the behalf of the Indian Army and asked them to grab the opportunity which comes their way.

"I, myself am from a small village in Punjab. As and when the opportunity knocks on your door, take advantage of it," Singh said with an exuberant smile. (ANI)

