Northern Army Commander interacts with veteran soldiers, urges them to continue to safeguard the Nation

Pathankot (Punjab) [India], November 27 (ANI): Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General YK Joshi on Saturday interacted with the "Bravest of the Brave veterans" at Mamun Military Station in Punjab and urged them to continue to strive to safeguard the Nation from internal and external threats.

An ex-servicemen rally was organised for the veteran soldiers of Jammu and Kashmir Rifles hailing from the union territory, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

Over 300 veterans including war heroes belonging to the 13th The Jammu and Kashmir Rifles attended this rally.

"Most of these war heroes had served under the leadership of the Army Commander, who was the Commanding Officer of the 13th Battalion The Jammu and Kashmir Rifles during the Kargil War," Joshi said while interacting with the veteran soldiers.



During the Kargil war, the battalion launched four attacks, that is, with the most successful being on Point 4875 (now called Batra Top after Captain Vikram Batra, who made the supreme sacrifice and was awarded the Param Vir Chakra), he informed.

The battalion was also conferred with the honor of the 'Bravest of The Brave' and was awarded many gallantry awards during the Kargil War.

During the interaction, Joshi expressed his gratitude and hailed their glorious service rendered to the Nation and applauded their grit with which they overcame every obstacle to keep the Indian flag flying high.

Further, he urged them to continue to strive and enable the Indian Army to fulfill its primary responsibility of safeguarding the nation from internal and external threats.

Additionally, awareness workshops on new policies and various schemes available to the Indian Army veterans were also organised (as promulgated through the Directorate of Indian Army Veterans) and cultural events were also organised to celebrate their contribution to the armed Forces. (ANI)

