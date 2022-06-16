Northern Army Commander reviews security scenario in Kashmir valley

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 15 (ANI): Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Wednesday reviewed the security situation in the Kashmir valley.

He arrived in Srinagar for a three-day visit from June 15 to June 17, during which he is scheduled to visit forward posts on the Line of Control (LOC) and the hinterland.

The Army Commander, accompanied by Lt Gen ADS Aujla, Chinar Corps Commander, visited various locations and formations in the hinterland today.

According to an official statement by the Defence PRO, Dwivedi was briefed on the counter-terrorism grid, development works and the current security situation in the Union Territory and also reviewed security and operational preparedness for Amarnath Yatra.

Prior to him, Director General of police of the Union Territory Dilbag Singh and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had also reviewed the pilgrimage slated to begin on June 30. The Yatra will culminate on August 11.



Later, Dwivedi held a detailed briefing with all the stakeholders and appreciated the efforts being undertaken for a peaceful and incident-free Yatra.

Earlier in the day, he also addressed the media on the contours of the 'Agniveer' initiative of the Armed Forces.

'Agnipath' is a pan India merit-based recruitment scheme for enrolling soldiers, airmen and sailors. The scheme provides an opportunity for youth to serve in the regular cadre of the armed forces. All those recruited under the 'Agnipath' scheme will be called 'Agniveers'.

During his interaction with the troops over tea, he complimented the soldiers for the conduct of just-held operations with precision and ensuring zero collateral damage. He was also appreciative of the excellent Soldier-Citizen connect activities, which resulted in the overall reduction of the terrorist recruitments in the valley.

He was later briefed by Lt Gen ADS Aujla, GOC Chinar Corps on the overall security situation and measures instituted to counter adversaries' design at the Chinar Corps Headquarters later in the day. (ANI)

