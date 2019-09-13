Northern Army Commander reviews security situation in Kashmir

Udhampur (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh on Friday visited Kashmir to review the security situation in the region.

Accompanied by Chinar Corps Commander, Lt Gen K J S Dhillon, the :t Gen Singh visited formations and units in North Kashmir deployed along the Line of Control and hinterland.

"Lt Gen Singh was briefed about the recent counter-infiltration and counter-terrorist operations as also the overall security situation by respective commanders on the ground," a defence spokesperson said.

The Army Commander complimented the officers and troops for their round-the-clock vigil on the Line of Control and the humanitarian assistance being provided to the people of Kashmir. The GoC-in-C appreciated the actions taken by the units and formations in ensuring safety and well being of the people.

The Army Commander also lauded the exemplary synergy amongst all security forces and civil administration and reinforced the need to be fully prepared to defeat the evil designs of the enemy and anti-national forces. (ANI)

