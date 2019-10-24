Northern Army Commander, six others undergo tests after surviving crash-landing, out of danger

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh and six other personnel underwent medical tests after surviving a crash-landing in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, and are out of danger.

According to sources in the Army, all seven passengers underwent medical tests at Udhampur military hospital and there is no danger to their life.

A CT scan was conducted on Singh who sustained facial bruises in the crash-landing. The co-pilot, a Navy officer who is on deputation to the Army, is feared to have had a leg fracture, the sources said.

Singh, who was the face of the 2016 surgical strikes, was on-board Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv when it made an emergency landing in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, earlier today.

The Northern Army Commander was returning from a forward location in the 16 Corps area of operations near the Line of Control (LoC) when the incident took place.

The Army operates a large fleet of the indigenous ALH Dhruv choppers and the incident has raised a question mark on it.

The source said that local villagers were the first respondents to the accident.

In a related incident, a Cheetah helicopter of the Army also made an emergency landing in Barmer, Rajasthan, on Thursday. (ANI)

