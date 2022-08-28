Northern Army Commander visits forward areas of Fire and Fury Corps in Ladakh, reviews operational preparedness

Leh (Ladakh) [India], August 27 (ANI): Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday visited forward areas of Fire and Fury Corps in the Ladakh sector and reviewed operational preparedness.

He also interacted with all ranks and emphasized the importance of training and contingency planning at all levels.



"Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi today visited forward areas of Fire & Fury Corps in the Ladakh sector & reviewed operational preparedness. He interacted with all ranks & emphasized the importance of training & contingency planning at all levels," Northern Command tweeted.

Earlier, in the day, Northern Army Commander reviewed Exercise Red Hunt; augmentation in lethality, survivability, mobility and situational awareness being demonstrated, exploiting the newly inducted weapons and equipment.

On August 14, Lieutenant General Dwivedi visited the forward areas in Rajouri and lauded the units for their alertness and professionalism which resulted in the neutralization of 2 heavily armed terrorists in the region.

Back in June he was on a four-day visit to the world's highest battlefield, to review training, operational preparedness, and induction of modern weapon systems, equipment, and logistics assets under Make in India initiative.



Meanwhile, with an aim to prepare for tank warfare in the mountainous borders with China, the Indian Army has issued specifications for its future light tank which has been named 'Zorawar'.

The tank has been named after the legendary erstwhile Dogra Army general who led multiple successful victories in Tibet which is now controlled by the Chinese Army.

"To overcome the limitations faced by medium battle tanks and equipping the Indian Army for all contingencies in High Altitude Area (HAA), marginal terrain & island territories besides its utilisation in the plains, semi-deserts and deserts, it is now important to induct light tanks," Sources in defence establishment who did not want to be named said.

They said in view of the shortcomings in the supply chain faced due to global conflict like the Ukraine war, it is essential to design and develop the 'Light Tank' indigenously for the Indian Army.

The Indian Army had to induct a considerable number of T-72 and T-90 tanks in operational areas, gaining tactical surprise over the adversary and thereby forcing the adversary on a back foot.

The equipment profile of tanks in the Indian Army must have the versatility and flexibility of medium and light platforms, they said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army has procured Swarm Drones from two Indian startup companies.

In addition, the Indian Army has also initiated a Make-II case, Autonomous Surveillance and Armed Drone Swarm (A-SADS) which includes a number of improvements and also a version for High Altitude Areas.

Sources said that procurement is a recognition of the Indian Army's embrace of emerging and disruptive technologies to transform itself from manpower intensive to a technology-enabled force to meet future security challenges. (ANI)

