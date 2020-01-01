Northern Army Commander visits Krishnaghati sector, reviews operational preparedness

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 1 (ANI): Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh on Wednesday visited forward bases and posts in Krishnaghati Sector to review the operational preparedness and to celebrate the new year with troops.

"LtGenRanbirSingh, ArmyCdrNC celebrated NewYear with troops deployed in Krishnaghati sector; reviewed op preparedness & security situation. ArmyCdrNC appreciated the robust CI/CT grid & exhorted troops to remain vigilant," the Northern Command said in a tweet.

A defence spokesperson said the Army Commander was accompanied by White Knight Corps Commander Lt Gen Harsha Gupta.

He said the Army Commander was briefed by the commanders on ground about the current operational situation, prevailing security scenario and the preparedness of the formations in dealing with the same.

The Army Commander was also briefed on the use of high-end technological equipment and innovations by the units on the ground to monitor the intrusions and infiltration bids on Line of Control.

Lt Gen Ranbir Singh extended new year wishes to soldiers and complimented them for their unwavering dedication to duty, selfless devotion and high standard of professionalism.

"The need to be prepared for effectively meeting emerging security challenges was also reinforced. The Army Commander appreciated the preparedness and the morale of all soldiers," the release said. (ANI)

