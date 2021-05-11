Northern Command gears up for fight against COVID-19 in J-K, Ladakh

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 11 (ANI): Northern Command of the Indian Army is gearing up for the fight against COVID-19 by catering to the needs of the serving personnel, ex-servicemen, veer naris and their dependents who are deployed or residing in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

It has also joined hands with the civil administration in building the capacities as a pre-emptive effort anticipating that the severity of the spread of COVID might go up in the next one month or so, an official statement said.

The Northern Command is ensuring the twin objectives of "Force Preservation" and "Optimised Utilisation of Medical Resources" for the benefit of serving, retired, their dependants as well as people in far-flung areas.

Starting from ramping up its organic assets in terms of holding capacity of COVID patients, oxygen availability, number of ICU beds, vaccination of serving and retired personnel and veer varis and establishment of four COVID Care Centres with almost 490 bed capacity for the people.

The Army and the Government have jointly activated COVID facilities for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. These facilities include 250 bedded COVID Care centre at Rangreth in Srinagar, 200 bedded facility at Damana near Jammu and 20 bedded facilities each at Uri and Baramulla.

The Army is also carrying out awareness campaigns for the local populations sensitising them about COVID protocols, action to be taken by the affected people and the importance of getting vaccinated. (ANI)