Indian Army inducts 4x4 quick reaction force vehicles (Photo: Norther Command-Indian Army Twitter)
Northern Command of Indian Army inducts 4x4 Quick Reaction Force vehicles

ANI | Updated: Oct 06, 2022 20:38 IST


Jammu and Kashmir [India], October 6 (ANI): On Thursday, the Northern Command of the Indian Army announced the induction of the 4x4 Quick Reaction Force vehicles.

The Northern Command tweeted, "Northern Command inducts 4x4 Quick Reaction Force Vehicles, an indigenous initiative by Bharat Forge Limited; an all-terrain high mobility combat troop carrier with Armour and Mine Protection. #AtmanirbharBharat #MadeInIndia @adgpi" tweeted Northen Command-Indian Army

The all-terrain high mobility combat troop carrier with armour and mine protection is an indigenous initiative manufactured by Bharat Forge Limited. (ANI)

