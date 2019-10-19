Northern Railway announces special trains for festive season

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Anticipating the extra rush of passengers during the festive season of Diwali and Chhath in the northbound trains, the Northern Railway on Friday announced seven pairs of special trains.

"For the convenience of rail travellers and to clear extra rush of passengers during Diwali and Chhath 2019, Railways have decided to run the following special trains as per the programme," a Northern Railway press release read.

Following are the trains announced by the Northern Railways to cater to the rush of travellers in the ongoing festive season:

Jogbani Suvidha Special train will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal at 11.45 pm on 31 Oct to reach Jogbani at 05.20 am the third day. On its way back, Jogbani-Anand Vihar Terminal Express Special train will depart from Jogbani at 09.00 am on November 2 to reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 04.05 pm the next day.

Gaya Special train will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal on Oct 22 at 00.30 am to reach Gaya at 10.30 pm the same day. While returning, the Gaya-Anand Vihar Terminal Special Train will depart from Gaya at 05.15 am on Oct 24 to reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 1.00 pm the next day.

Jay Nagar Weekly AC Special Express train will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal at 00.10 am on Oct 22 and 29 to reach Jay Nagar at 11.45 pm the same day. On its way back, Jay Nagar- Anand Vihar Terminal Weekly AC Special Express train will depart from Jay Nagar at 01.35 am on Oct 23 and 30 to reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 00.45 am the next day.

The Firozpur-Darbhanga Weekly Special train will depart from Firozpur at 04.45 pm on every Friday from Oct 18 to Nov 1 to reach Darbhanga at 10.30 am the third day. While returning, Darbhanga-Firozpur Special train will depart from Darbhanga at 03.30 pm on every Sunday from Oct 20 to Nov 3 to reach Firozpur at 04.55 am the third day.

Bhagalpur Special train will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal at 12.45 pm on Oct 22, 25, 28 and Nov 1 to reach Bhagalpur at 10.10 am the next day. On its way back, Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Terminal Special train will depart from Bhagalpur at 11.30 am on Oct 23, 26, 29 and Nov 2 to reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 01.15 pm the next day.

Jay Nagar Special Express train will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal on Oct 30 at 00.10 am to reach Jay Nagar at 11.45 pm the same day. While returning, Jay Nagar-Anand Vihar Terminal Special Express train will depart from Jay Nagar on Oct 31 at 01.35 am to reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 00.45 am the next day.

