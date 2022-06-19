हिंदी खबर
Northern Railway crosses Rs.100 crore mark in parcel revenue earnings

ANI | Updated: Jun 19, 2022 00:27 IST


New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Northern Railway earned Rs. 100 crores parcel revenue during the current Financial Year, informed the officials on Saturday.
"Despite the various constraints and challenges faced due to Covid-19, Northern Railway has earned Rs. 100 Crores parcel revenue during the current Financial Year," said General Manager Northern Railways, Ashutosh Gangal.
"Northern Railway leased out 178 Seating cum Luggage Rake/Van (SLRs) at competitive rates. Advance parcel space equivalent to 150 VP- days in 03 Rajdhani trains booked. There is running demand for VPs in 02 Rajdhani trains in New Delhi - Howrah and New Delhi- Dibrugarh Rajdhani. 43 out of 45 PMS (Parcel Management System) locations made live," read an official statement.

Northern Railway also successfully captured new areas of the freight business and increased its earnings, Gangal concluded. (ANI)



