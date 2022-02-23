Northern Railway gears up to provide radio entertainment in Shatabdi, Vande Bharat trains

New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): Passengers in Shatabdi and Vande Bharat trains will soon be able to enjoy radio entertainment during their rail journey.

Northern Railway will introduce customized music experience and RJ entertainment in trains through the passengers' address system.

When passengers on Shatabdi/Vande Bharat trains will travel across Delhi, Lucknow, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Ajmer, Dehradun, Kanpur, Varanasi, Katra and Kathgodam, they will be greeted by radio music.



According to the official release, Northern Railway has awarded a contract to provide full entertainment to travellers in trains and give a feel about cities they are travelling through radio service in all Shatabdi and Vande Bharat Trains of Delhi Division.

The release also read that music with travelling is the best combination and enhances the possibilities of good mood in travel.

The idea is for advertising through radio in ten Shatabdi Express trains and two Vande Bharat Express trains.

The ratio of entertainment/ railway information and commercial advertisement will be given on 50 min:10 min on per hour basis during journey time. (ANI)

