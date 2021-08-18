Northern Railway GM inspects Ayodhya station in preparation for President Kovind's visit

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 18 (ANI): Ahead of President Ram Nath Kovind's visit to Ayodhya on August 29 on a special train, Northern Railway's General Manager Ashutosh Gangal visited the railway station to take stock of development works and preparations.

Ram Nath Kovind is set to become the first Indian President to visit the temple town. He is scheduled to arrive on a special train on August 29 to offers prayers at the makeshift temple at Ram Janmabhoomi.

Gangal did a thorough inspection at Ayodhya Junction for about four hours and discussed the arrangements with the officials regarding the rejuvenation of the railway station.

Speaking to ANI, Gangal said, "The senior officials will discuss the security arrangements. We will announce a public notice for all the orders that will be issued so people can decide on their movement.

The important thing is that the train will come so we will have to look after the arrangements of his arrival," he added.

The presidential train will arrive at Lucknow's Charbagh railway station from New Delhi after which it will leave for Ayodhya. It will cover a distance of 135km in around 2 hours and 20 minutes.

This will be Kovind's second visit to Uttar Pradesh by a Presidential train. On June 25, he had come to his home town Kanpur. (ANI)