Northern Railways announce diversion of four trains due to floods

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): In the backdrop of heavy rainfall and flooding, Northern Railways on Wednesday announced diversion of multiple trains.

In view of floods covering Makhu - Lohian Khas rail route on Ferozpur -Jalandhar section, many trains on the route were diverted, according to a press release from Northern railways.

19224 /19223 Jammu Tawi-Ahemadabad - Jammu Tawi Express on commencing on 22.08.2019 was diverted to run via Pathankot-Jalandhar Cantt -Ludhiana-Moga-Firozpur.

The 13308 Firozpur-Dhanbad Ganga Satluj Express train Journey Commencing on 22.08.2019 and 13307 Dhanbad - Ferozpur Ganga Satluj Express journey commencing on 21.08.2019 were diverted to run via Firozpur-Moga-Ludhiana.

The 19225 / 19226 Bathinda- Jammu Tawi - Bhatinda Express train Journey Commencing on 22.08.2019 will be diverted to run via Firozpur-Moga - Ludhiana-Jalandhar City- Amritsar.

Northern Railways also announced that traffic over old Yamuna Bridge was restored on Wednesday with effect from 6.25 PM with speed restrictions. (ANI)