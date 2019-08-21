New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): In the backdrop of heavy rainfall and flooding, Northern Railways on Wednesday announced diversion of multiple trains.
In view of floods covering Makhu - Lohian Khas rail route on Ferozpur -Jalandhar section, many trains on the route were diverted, according to a press release from Northern railways.
19224 /19223 Jammu Tawi-Ahemadabad - Jammu Tawi Express on commencing on 22.08.2019 was diverted to run via Pathankot-Jalandhar Cantt -Ludhiana-Moga-Firozpur.
The 13308 Firozpur-Dhanbad Ganga Satluj Express train Journey Commencing on 22.08.2019 and 13307 Dhanbad - Ferozpur Ganga Satluj Express journey commencing on 21.08.2019 were diverted to run via Firozpur-Moga-Ludhiana.
The 19225 / 19226 Bathinda- Jammu Tawi - Bhatinda Express train Journey Commencing on 22.08.2019 will be diverted to run via Firozpur-Moga - Ludhiana-Jalandhar City- Amritsar.
Northern Railways also announced that traffic over old Yamuna Bridge was restored on Wednesday with effect from 6.25 PM with speed restrictions. (ANI)
Northern Railways announce diversion of four trains due to floods
ANI | Updated: Aug 21, 2019 19:47 IST
New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): In the backdrop of heavy rainfall and flooding, Northern Railways on Wednesday announced diversion of multiple trains.