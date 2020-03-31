Northern Railway's Delhi Division distributes food among needy amid nationwide lockdown

New Delhi [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Amid the nationwide lockdown, the Railway Police Force (RPF) personnel of Northern Railway's Delhi Division distributed 2500 meals free of cost to the poor and needy at New Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Delhi Safdarjung, Mandawali, Ghaziabad and Shakurbasti railway stations.

According to a press statement of the Delhi Division, a total of 2,000 meals were prepared hygienically by IRCTC, 150 meals by the RPF team of Delhi Division and 350 meals by NGOs.

"Proper social distancing is being ensured during the preparation and distribution of food. During the past two days, 22 rakes of goods trains were loaded and 33 rakes were unloaded in goods sheds over Delhi Division," the statement quoted Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), SC Jain as saying.

The operation of freight trains is continuing while passenger train services are suspended in the wake of COVID-19. Loading and unloading of goods is being done at various goods sheds across Delhi Division.

The country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has infected 1,251 people so far. (ANI)

