Northern Railways prepares for upcoming festivals

New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): In view of the festival of Diwali and Chhath Puja, the Northern Railways has made special arrangements for the convenience of the passengers.

The official communication by the railways has said, "With the arrival of festivals, the railway stations get crowded and for the arrangement of passengers, a mini control room has been set up at Delhi station which is managed by designated staff from 06.00 am to 12.00 pm. All the necessary facilities and equipment are provided here. Concerned officers have also been nominated for coordination."

Apart from this, an additional passenger waiting area has been created and facilities have been provided.



Information about railways is being displayed here on a large LED screen. Doctors/ Paramedical staff have been deployed for medical facilities including Railway Protection Force Help Desk Counter.

An ambulance facility will also be available here. Various precautionary measures have been adopted along with the deployment of additional staff.

The festival of Diwali will be celebrated on November 4 this year while Chhath Puja will be observed on November 10. (ANI)

