Northern Railways to run 16 special trains during Holi festival

New Delhi [India], Mar 2 (ANI): Northern Railways will operate 16 special trains in wake of huge rush during the festive season of Holi.

"Northern Railway is running 16 pairs of Holi Special trains having 430 trips overall as compared to last years 19 special trains with 324 trips. In addition to that 32 trains have already been augmented during Holi festival period to meet the demand," said General Manager Northern Railway Rajiv Chaudhry in a review meeting.

Principal Heads of Department of Northern Railway were also present at the meeting to discuss various arrangements being done by Northern Railway during Holi festival.

General Manager also instructed all the officers to monitor the arrangements being done for passengers and ensure the timely running of special trains to the various destinations (ANI)





