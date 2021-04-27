Northern Railways to run 7 special trains from Delhi

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): In a bid to meet the increasing demand of the passengers, the Northern Railways (NR) on Monday announced that it will start seven "summer special" trains starting from April 27 from Delhi junction and New Delhi junction to provide a comfortable journey.

"The trains from Delhi junction and New Delhi junction will be single side trips only," the northern wing of the India Railways said.

These trains will run between the national capital and several cities in Bihar.



Earlier, the Western Railway had decided to run two trips of summer special trains between Mumbai Central and Bhagalpur and additional two trips of a special train between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Raxaul.

Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board this special train.

Passengers are advised to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to COVID-19 during the boarding, travel, and at the destination. (ANI)

