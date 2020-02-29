Norway Minister participates in Mithi river clean up drive in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 29 (ANI): Norway's Minister of International Development Dag-Inge Ulstein on Saturday participated in Mithi river clean up with environmental activist Afroz Shah here.

Ulstein, who is a three-day visit to India, spoke of cooperation between the two countries in tackling environmental issues.

He also met Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray.

"We are really connected (India and Norway) through waters. We see the problems that fish face in the water and it is important to have waste management systems. It is important to have knowledge and mindset to treat nature. We need to learn about the bad effects of plastic," Ulstein told ANI.

The minister said he had been given a warm welcome.

"I have got a wonderful opportunity to know Afroz Shah's work. He has actually been to Norway and helped us clean the beach there," he said. (ANI)

