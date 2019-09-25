Norwegian Ambassador-designate presents his credentials to President Kovind

New Delhi [India], Sept 25 (ANI): New Norwegian Ambassador to India, Hans Jacob Frydenlund, presented his credentials to President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

"The Embassy is pleased to share that Ambassador-Designate Hans Jacob Frydenlund presented his credentials to the President of India Ram Nath Kovind at a majestic ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan today. Ambassador Frydenlund is now officially the Norwegian Ambassador to India," the Embassy of Norway said in a statement.

"Norway and India have strong and deep bilateral ties. Our cooperation, especially in the fields of the oceans, energy, climate and environment, research and global health is extremely important and growing," the statement quoted the new envoy as saying.

Terming India an important partner for Norway, the ambassador said, "India's geopolitical role, its large population, its long coastline and, not least its booming economy make India an increasingly influential regional and global player and an important partner for Norway."

Frydenlund further said he looks forward to working with the government to further strengthen the ties between the two countries.

"I am looking forward to working with the government of India so this relationship can gain even further strength and momentum. I look forward to my tenure in India, which I am sure will also be filled with great experiences of India's rich culture and diversity," he was quoted as saying. (ANI)