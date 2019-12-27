Norwegian tourist asked to leave India over visa violation

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Dec 27 (ANI): A Norwegian tourist has been asked to leave the country over visa violation, the Foreigners Regional Registration Office said on Friday.

The development came after Janne-Mette Johansson was questioned for participating in a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAA) in Kochi on December 23.

The seventy-four-year-old Norwegian took to social media earlier today, saying that an officer from the Bureau of Immigration met her in the morning and asked her to leave the country immediately.

"A couple of hours back Bureau of Immigration showed up at my hotel again. I was told to leave the country at once, or legal action will be taken. I asked for an explanation and also something in writing. I was told I would not get anything in the writing," she wrote in her Facebook post.

She said that a friend has arranged a ticket to Sweden via Dubai and she will be leaving tonight.

On Monday, Johannson had taken part in a 12 kilometers long rally against the controversial legislation from Ernakulam to Cochin.

After the rally, she posted also a photo and wrote that the rally was well-organised and peaceful.

"No riots, just people determined, lifting up their voices. Police were really helpful during this protest march," said her post.

The latest incident has come two days after a German student from the IIT-Chennai, Jakob Lindenthal, was deported for taking part in the protest on the campus. (ANI)

