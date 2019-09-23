The Delhi High Court will hear Chidambaram's bail plea today. (File photo)
The Delhi High Court will hear Chidambaram's bail plea today. (File photo)

Not a flight risk as lookout circular issued against me, Chidambaram tells Delhi HC

By Sushil Batra | Updated: Sep 23, 2019 12:54 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Calling CBI's claim that he was a flight risk as "preposterous", senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday told the Delhi High Court that there was no possibility of him evading the "process of law" as a Lookout circular (LOC) has already been issued against him.
In a rejoinder on a CBI reply filed in the court, Chidambaram's lawyers said it is "preposterous to even allege flight risk and that he can evade from the process of law as LOC against the accused is already issued".
It denied the CBI's submission that his alleged role in the INX media case was a "clear betrayal of public trust at large".
"It is denied that the accused who held a very high and influential office of the finance minister of the country used the same for personal gains as well as in connivance with his co-conspirators. It is submitted that there is no loss to the public exchequer in this case," the rejoinder read.
It further said: "No public funds were involved in this case and it is not a case of bank fraud or taking money out of the country or defrauding depositors or stealing money. Rs 305 crore has come to INX media as FDI well within the approval percentage of 46.21 per cent."
Chidambaram, in the rejoinder, said that statements of Indrani Mukerjea and her husband Peter Mukerjea against him cannot be considered credible as they are "accused in a murder case".
On Friday, the CBI filed a reply on Chidambaram's bail petition in which it stated that granting him bail would not only go against the zero-tolerance policy on corruption but also "set a very wrong precedent" in corruption cases. "It is a clear case of betrayal of public trust at large," the agency had said while opposing his plea in the Delhi High Court.
Submitting that there were "compelling reasons for the CBI to be cautious about the possibility of Chidambaram being a flight risk", the agency had contended that the former Union minister was non-cooperative during the investigation and was confronted with all material available on record. "However, he remained evasive on all questions," the agency had told the court.
The court will hear Chidambaram's bail petition today. He is currently lodged in Tihar jail.
Chidambaram was the Finance Minister when the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) gave Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) clearance to INX Media in 2007. He is facing probe by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged irregularities in granting clearance to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 12:26 IST

Gujarat ATS arrest terrorist Addul Wahab Sheikh

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Terrorist Abdul Wahab Sheikh was arrested by Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Ahmedabad Crime Branch while he was returning from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia to Ahmedabad.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 12:25 IST

Supreme Court gets four new Judges

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Four new judges on Monday took oath as the Supreme Court Judges, increasing the total strength from 31 to 34 as sanctioned under the amended law.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 12:06 IST

Pakistan very recently reactivated Balakot terror camp, says...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Months after the terror camp in Pakistan's Balakot was bombed by Indian Air Force, Pakistan very recently "reactivated" it, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 11:57 IST

Sonia, Manmohan afraid that Chidambaram might reveal secret:...

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): BJP leader and Maharashtra Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Monday said that Congress President Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh went to meet former finance minister P Chidambaram in Tihar jail as they are "fearful that Chidambara

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 11:22 IST

UP: Police nab man wanted in multiple cow-slaughter cases

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): A man allegedly involved in multiple cases of cow-slaughter was caught by police following an encounter in Thanaganj Rampur on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 11:13 IST

Cyclonic storm 'HIKKA' to reach Oman coast by Sept 25: IMD

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday informed that Cyclonic Storm 'HIKKA' will reach Oman coast by the early morning of September 25.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 11:07 IST

Jaipur based artist writes 3000 page Ramcharitmanas using oil...

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Jaipur based artist, Sharad Mathur has written a 3000-page-long Ramcharitmanas, spread in 21 volumes and weighing about 150 kilograms, using oil paint and brush. It took him almost six years to complete the work which he wants to dedicate to the Ram Temple in

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 10:57 IST

Case registered against Sugar Mill after it fails to clear arrears in UP

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): A case has been registered against Simbhaoli Sugars Limited here allegedly after the company failed to clear arrears of sugarcane farmers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 10:53 IST

Kerala: Voting underway for bye-poll in Pala Assembly constituency

Kottayam (Kerala) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Voting for bye-election in the Pala Assembly seat is currently underway at 176 polling booths spread across the constituency.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 10:42 IST

Fear being created among people regarding NRC: Dilip Ghosh

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): BJP state president Dilip Ghosh on Sunday said that fear is being created among people regarding the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 10:22 IST

You are in US as our PM not as star campaigner for elections:...

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Congress Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma has hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he is in the USA as India's prime minister and not as a star campaigner in the elections there.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 09:46 IST

Sonia, Manmohan, Karti visit Tihar jail to meet Chidambaram

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh arrived at Tihar jail here to meet former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Monday.

Read More
iocl