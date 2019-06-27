Not a police vehicle, man not a cop: Delhi Police on viral video

New Delhi [India], Jun 27 (ANI): A day after a short video clip, in which a shirtless man performing stunts in a Delhi Police vehicle went viral on social media, the officials on Thursday clarified that the car was not a police vehicle and the person was not an officer.

In a statement, the Delhi Police said that the vehicle in the video belonged to a private contractor, who has been issued a show cause notice.

"The vehicle is of a private contractor taken on hire for certain duties and it is not a police vehicle. The person in video is not a policeman but a friend of a private driver of the hired vehicle. The contractor issued a show cause notice," the Delhi Police said.

The video, which was uploaded on a short video app, showed the man coming out of the moving vehicle and doing push-ups on top of the vehicle which had a beacon and 'Delhi Police' written on the bonnet.

The police said that the incident appeared to be old and an inquiry has been ordered in connection with the matter. (ANI)

