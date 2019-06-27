New Delhi [India], Jun 27 (ANI): A day after a short video clip, in which a shirtless man performing stunts in a Delhi Police vehicle went viral on social media, the officials on Thursday clarified that the car was not a police vehicle and the person was not an officer.
In a statement, the Delhi Police said that the vehicle in the video belonged to a private contractor, who has been issued a show cause notice.
"The vehicle is of a private contractor taken on hire for certain duties and it is not a police vehicle. The person in video is not a policeman but a friend of a private driver of the hired vehicle. The contractor issued a show cause notice," the Delhi Police said.
The video, which was uploaded on a short video app, showed the man coming out of the moving vehicle and doing push-ups on top of the vehicle which had a beacon and 'Delhi Police' written on the bonnet.
The police said that the incident appeared to be old and an inquiry has been ordered in connection with the matter. (ANI)
Not a police vehicle, man not a cop: Delhi Police on viral video
ANI | Updated: Jun 27, 2019 12:17 IST
New Delhi [India], Jun 27 (ANI): A day after a short video clip, in which a shirtless man performing stunts in a Delhi Police vehicle went viral on social media, the officials on Thursday clarified that the car was not a police vehicle and the person was not an officer.