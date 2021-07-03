'Not a politically motivated probe': Fadnavis after ED attaches Maha Dy CM Ajit Pawar's assets

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 (ANI): Days after Enforcement Directorate attached assets of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said that the investigation was not politically motivated.

While speaking to the media personnel, Fadnavis said, "Mumbai High Court had asked for direct FIR in this case. Hence, an FIR got registered. Since this case is financial in nature, ED registered an 'ECIR', under which ED had started an investigation. This is not a political investigation, nor is it done for political reasons."

"Any party can demand an investigation. BJP did not pass such a resolution that he (Ajit) should be declared criminal, put in jail. BJP has not passed any such resolution. Our party president, Chandrakant Patil has written a letter to Amit Shah demanding CBI inquiry in the case. There is nothing wrong with this", he said.

Also, Senior Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Friday lashed out at the Central government and the ED for attaching assets of Ajit Pawar worth Rs 65.75 crore in a money laundering case. He said "even if you want to deploy the Army, it does not matter for it would not affect the morale of the Maharashtra government."

Speaking to ANI, Raut said, "Everyone knows about the matter that is going on in Maharashtra, and why the central investigating agencies ED and CBI are active there? People know the intention behind it. But, if anyone feels that by doing this the morale of the Maharashtra government will be broken or the government will fall, then they are confused. Nothing like this will happen. If you want, deploy army; it doesn't matter."

These reactions came a day after ED attached properties worth over Rs 65 crore, linked to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. (ANI)