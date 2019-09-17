Amit Shah speaking at the 46th National Management Convention
Not a single bullet fired, nor a single death happened since abrogation of Art 370: Shah

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 15:48 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 17 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that no untoward incident took place in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A and peace is prevailing in the State.
Speaking at the 46th National Management Convention in the Home Minister also said there would be doubts in people's mind due to temporary global slowdown but India would achieve the target of becoming 5 trillion dollar economy.
"People were sceptical that what would happen if we abrogate Article 370. They wanted it to happen but at the same time, they were having doubts in their minds about its reputations. The dream of 'Akhand" came true on August 5. Since then till today not a single bullet has been fired and not a single death has occurred. Kashmir is now moving ahead with peace," he said.
The BJP President said that the Modi government is an example of how decisions are taken and implemented. He also hailed the diplomatic success of the government on the front of Kashmir.
He said from surgical strikes to airstrikes, India has changed its defence policy which the world has now acknowledged.
He said today is a government in the country which is decisive, determined and non-corrupt.
"Whether it was the decision of airstrike or surgical strike, there are a lot of decisions which have to be considered such as -- what if there is war? What if something goes wrong? And we decided that we would never compromise with the security of this country
"We will not allow encroachment of even an inch of our land. We will not allow dropping blood of even a single soldier," he said.
"Narendra Modi led government has taken all decisions which are in the interest of the people and never by thinking what people will like," he said adding that such decisions are the basis of bringing change in the country.
Speaking on the state of the economy, Shah said India will soon be the world's fifth-largest economy and moving ahead to become 5 trillion dollar economy.
"I know, there are doubts in the minds of many people. But believe me. India is going to become a 5 trillion dollar economy before 2024. It will definitely happen," he said.
He said the government in the last five years have taken several steps and created a strong base of the economy. The per capita national income has gone up from Rs 80 thousand to Rs 1.26 lakh, he said.
Shah said India improved its ranking in ease of doing business and all the set global benchmarks have approved India's progress.
On criticism over the GDP rate coming down to 5 per cent, Shah had his own assessment.
"Gas cylinders, electricity, toilets to every house...connect roads, providing houses. All these won't contribute to strengthening the GDP. I feel it strengthens the GDP. People's right to living with respect is also one dimension of GDP," he said.
Hitting out at the previous UPA government, Shah alleged that in 2013 there were multiple cases of corruption and the government was not able to make decisions for country's growth.
He said people will feel the difference when they compare the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) tenure. There was policy paralysis under UPA, whereas today is a government which is decisive. (ANI)

