Not a single day when I have not missed him: Goa CM on Parrikar's death anniversary

Panaji (Goa) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Remembering Manohar Parrikar on his first death anniversary, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that not a single day has passed when he has not missed the late leader.

"I miss him every single day. Every time when I sit to take administrative decisions or attend party function or in a social life, his imprints are found everywhere," Sawant told reporters after paying floral tributes to his predecessor, Parrikar, at Panaji's Miramar Beach.

Sawant took over the reigns of the state last year after Parrikar died from pancreatic cancer at his residence in Panaji.

"My government is taking forward the vision of former chief minister who had always thought of development keeping in mind the requirement for next 25 years in all the sectors. The infrastructure development, which had started during the tenure of Parrikar will be completed by the year 2022," Sawant added.

He said that Parrikar constructed few of the best educational infrastructure facilities.

"We have well equipped hospitals. Primary health centre, sub centre and others. The work on super-speciality block of Goa medical college and hospital would be completed soon," he said.

Sawant said that the best tributes to Parrikar would be by ensuring that Goa is kept garbage-free and clean.

BJP ministers Dipak Pauskar, Philip Neri Rodrigues, Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

