Not a suitable time to talk about alliances: Kamal Haasan

Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 16 (ANI): Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan said on Wednesday that many ask him about a possible pact with Rajinikanth and added that it is not a suitable time to talk about alliances.

On speculations over alliance with Rajinikanth, MNM chief cleared that his party will form a third team with the good candidates under his leadership in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

"He (Rajinikanth) and I are good friends. If we form an alliance, I would be happy," he added.



"We are just a phone call away. If our ideology is similar and if it would benefit the people we are ready to set aside our ego and co-operate with each other," Haasan had told reporters on Tuesday.

Speaking about the alliance with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Haasan said, "This is not a suitable time to talk about alliances. We will definitely announce openly if we decide on an alliance."

Hitting out the government, the MNM leader said that Tamils cannot accept the decision of the four-year ruling government against such a great traditional language. "Tamils are ready to learn all languages. The sweetest language I played was Tamil. I cannot say that I do not like Hindi but our language is a wonderful language too. Those who came to power by speaking Tamil forgot Tamil after coming to power," he said.

Haasan, who kick-started his party's campaign for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls on Sunday, confirmed about contesting the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, adding that he will announce the constituency from which he will contest in the coming days. (ANI)

