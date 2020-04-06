Not able to trace contact of 70 people out of total COVID-19 positive cases in Delhi: Satyendar Jain

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Delhi Health Minister, Satyendar Jain said that the government has not been able to trace the contact of 70 people, out of the total number of coronavirus positive cases found in the national capital.

"We have not been able to trace the contact of 70 people, out of the total number of positive cases found in Delhi. Many of them were found to be positive only yesterday," said Jain.

"We will find it out by this evening," he added.

"Central government had said that they are giving us 27,000 PPE kits. We did not get it yesterday, maybe we will receive it in a day or two," he added.

With an increase of 490 cases in the last 12 hours, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India climbed to 4067, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. (ANI)

