"Not accepted", Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai slams DK Shivkumar's statement on cooker blast case

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 17 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday took a swipe at Congress saying it should decide if it is pro-terrorists or patriots, in view of the ongoing Mangaluru cooker blast case.

CM Bommai's reply comes after Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar alleged that the cooker bomb explosion in an autorickshaw in Mangaluru last month was declared a "terror activity" without any investigation and it might have been a "mistake".

"It was not the job of patriots to make statements that will affect the morale of the police department and of the nation. Let it be clear first if they are in favor of terrorists or patriots, He is giving a statement like this to appease the minority community votes. The terrorists are caught along with evidence, making such statements will only extend support to the terrorists," said Bommai.

He added that the senior leaders of the Congress party, like former party president Sonia Gandhi MP Rahul Gandhi, and party President Mallikarjun Kharge should make their stand clear on the cooker blast case.

"Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar's statement is not accepted, let Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge reply and make their stand clear. Don't support terrorists. In the backdrop of an election to please a particular community. This is what they do when they get a minority vote," said CM Basavaraj Bommai.



On November 19, an explosion was reported in an auto-rickshaw.

Auto driver Purushotham, and the prime accused, identified as 24-year-old Mohammed Shariq, were on fire when shopkeepers and local residents rushed to their rescue soon after the blast.

On November 20, Karnataka Police identified the bomber as Karnataka's Thirthahalli-based Mohammed Shariq, a terror accused charged with links to the Islamic State (IS), who is on the run since September 2022. The bomber had suffered nearly 40 percent burns in the explosion.

A day after the explosion in Mangaluru, Karnataka Director General of Police Praveen Sood on said the mysterious blast was an "act of terror".

The case was later handed over to the NIA. (ANI)

