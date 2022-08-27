"Not afraid of China", say locals of last 'model village' near LAC, thank Indian Army for services

By Syeda Shabana Parveen

Kaho (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], August 27 (ANI): The last village of India on the Line of Actual Control with China, Kaho, falling in the Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh, is being developed and encouraged as a 'Model village' by the Indian Army.



The move of the army is providing necessary facilities to the people of the region including free rations to vilagers, medical aids, and homestay to attract the tourists to the place, which would also increase the economic opportunities for the locals.

Kaho is the last village in India which falls the first from the Chinese side. It has a population of 79 people. A total of 16 houses are built here. Kaho is on the verge of becoming a Model village as the ideas are in progress. However, the people living here have always had a fear of aggression from the Chinese due to its proximity to the LAC.

"Indian Army with the help of the Central Government provides the necessary facilities including free rations to the villagers and medical aid. Homestays are also being built up so that the tourists can visit the Kaho village and that could increase the economic generation," said Madhuri Mayor, resident while speaking to ANI.



Mayor said that the people of the region share a "good bond" with the soldiers of the Indian Army and added that they are "not afraid of China".



"We share a good bond with the Indian Army those who stay in this last village of Kaho. The problem is that the network issue needs to be sorted out as it's very tough for us to communicate with the Indian Army. We are not afraid of China," she said.

"We are looking forward to welcoming people here who visit this last village of India. There will be a scope of development," said one of the villagers, Chanchu Dawa Mayor.



The locals expressed their gratitude to the army and also the Central government for providing them with free rations.

"We are not afraid of China, though we know we are India's last village, we thank PM Modi for making our life easy by providing free Ration and the Indian Army who stands beside the villagers acting as a shield to safeguard the Indian land. (ANI)

