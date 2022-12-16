Not airport, but airline companies have asked passengers to reach airport 3.5 hours before departure: DIAL

New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Not the airport, but airline companies have asked passengers to reach the airport 3.5 hours before departure, said a Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) official on Thursday.

According to the DIAL Deputy MD, airline companies have asked travellers to come over three and a half hours before flights from the Delhi airport.

"Airlines have given an advisory to come 3.5 hours before departure, not the airport. Airlines are giving the advisory for their comfort," Narayan Rao DIAL deputy MD told ANI.



Rao added that within a month the airport will be able to tackle congestion issues. However, he stressed that "post-Covid the number of passengers has gone up and bags too. That's why this sudden congestion has been reported."

Meanwhile, the Airline companies have blamed the airport authorities for not clarifying the situation leading to chaos at the Delhi Airport.

Earlier, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia visited the airport and inspected the situation of congestion and directed all stakeholders associated with Delhi airport to ensure that efforts are made to avoid congestion in view of the congestion situation at the airport.

"Dial has increased screening machines from 13 to 20 and we installed a real-time data machine at the entry gate of airport premises. The situation is temporary, it'll be normal soon. The number of passengers has increased post-Covid. All steps including increasing the number of screening machines have been taken. We are strictly working with the government," DIAL group deputy MD Narayan Rao said on crowding at Delhi airport. (ANI)

