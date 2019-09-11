The Supreme Court of India (File photo)
The Supreme Court of India (File photo)

Not averse to inter-faith, inter-caste marriages, says SC

ANI | Updated: Sep 11, 2019 18:25 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that it was "not averse to inter-faith and inter-caste marriages" after the father of a woman who married a Muslim man moved it against the Chhattisgarh High Court order which had allowed the couple to live together.
A bench of Justice Arun Mishra and Justice M R Shah said: "We are not averse to interfaith marriages. Hindu-Muslim marriages are acceptable. If they marry each other under the law, why should there be problems?"
A 33-year-old Muslim man had last year converted to Hinduism to marry a 23-year-old Hindu woman in Chhattisgarh.
The father of the woman, however, has alleged that he has now reconverted to Islam.
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the woman's father, said he has filed an appeal in the top court as the marriage was a sham and the result of a racket.
Rohatgi apprised the court of a racket which is being operated in the name of inter-faith marriages and asked the top court to look into it.
Senior lawyers Rakesh Dwivedi, representing the man who converted to Hinduism for the marriage, and Gopal Shankarnarayan representing the woman, cited from the Supreme Court's order in Kerala's Hadiya case while opposing an investigation into the marriage.
Sankaranarayanan told the Bench that his client does not need any protection except from her father.
The bench has slated the matter for further hearing on September 24 and sought the response from the state government.
The apex court also clarified that it will not investigate the marriage and only wanted to ensure that the woman's interests are protected in peculiar facts of the case.
"We are not against such relationships... but only on how to protect the woman. We do get concerned about the future of the women and that is why we want to make our efforts to secure her future," it added. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 18:32 IST

Congress targets Sitharaman over remarks on auto sector...

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): The Congress party on Wednesday targeted Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over her remarks that millennials' preference for taxi aggregators was a reason for the slowdown in automobile sector said the statement reflects the "inefficiency, immaturity and the inexper

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 18:12 IST

Scolded for playing PUBG, Class X student commits suicide

Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): A 14-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison at his residence after he received a scolding from his family members for playing an online game -- PUBG -- said the police on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 17:46 IST

RSS' labour wing BMS opens front against Modi government's...

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): At a time when the Modi government has been facing criticism over the state of economy and job losses, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), India's largest labour union affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), is all set to protest against what it said are the "

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 17:45 IST

GoAir pilot sends distresscall to ATC before landing in Kannur airport

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): The pilot of a GoAir flight sent a 'Pan-Pan' (distress) call seeking an urgent landing to the Air Traffic Control (ATC) before its touchdown at its destination Kannur in Kerala on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 17:42 IST

Delhi court extends Ratul Puri's ED custody till Sept 16

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 : A special court on Wednesday extended businessman Ratul Puri's remand to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for five days in the AgustaWestland money laundering case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 17:41 IST

Maharashtra: 1 killed as Maoists fire on ex-comrades in Gadchiroli

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Maoists shot dead one person and injured another here on Tuesday evening. The deceased and the injured were both former Maoists who had surrendered, police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 17:27 IST

Sushil Modi says Nitish is captain of NDA, later deletes tweet

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Amid murmurs of leadership change in Bihar's ruling NDA, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday said in a tweet that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will continue to lead the alliance in the Assembly election next year which he later deleted.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 17:10 IST

Delhi: Man commits suicide at Adarsh Nagar metro station

New Delhi [India] Sept 11 (ANI): A man on Wednesday allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of the train at Adarsh Nagar metro station here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 16:55 IST

SC to hear CBI's plea against protection from arrest granted to...

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a petition filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the protection from arrest granted to sacked Income Tax commissioner S K Srivastava by the Odisha High Court.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 16:50 IST

Govt can't stop our leaders from joining Chalo Atmakur rally...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): The state's YSRCP government cannot prevent our leaders from joining 'Chalo Atmakur' rally through arrests, said former Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 16:48 IST

Chandrababu Naidu spreading fake stories of political vendetta: YSRCP MLA

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sep 11 (ANI): YSRCP leader Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu on Wednesday accused the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu of spreading fake stories of political vendetta in the Palnadu region of Guntur district.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 16:47 IST

Krishna TDP Pres put under house arrest as tension mounts

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Krishna district Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President and MLC, Bachula Arjunudu, was placed under house arrest on Wednesday as tensions mounted over political violence in the region.

Read More
iocl